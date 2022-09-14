Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month leaving out former T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu released the names included in the squad, led by ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, around 2:30 pm keeping four other names in the standby list.

There is no major surprise except Mahmudullah’s dropping from the squad where the selectors are giving chances to the experienced, crucial performers and potential best players.

Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Yasir Ali Rabbi have been able to catch the coach’s attention by playing practice matches nicely after their recovery from injuries.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud returned in the squad after his ankle injury. Soumya Sarkar, who was left out of the team after the T20 World Cup last year due to consecutive failures, has been kept as a standby.

On the other hand, Enamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh and Parvez Hossain Emon, who were included in the last Asia Cup squad, have been left out of the team along with Mahmudullah. Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from T20 cricket earlier.

The group stage of the T20 World Cup will begin in Australia from October 16. However, Bangladesh will directly play the Super 12 stage this time. They will start their World Cup campaign from October 24 against a qualifying team from the group stage. Their four other opponents are India, Pakistan, South Africa and another qualifying team from the group stage.

The team will also take part in tri-nation series to be held in New Zealand along with Pakistan ahead of the World Cup.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan (VC), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Soumya Sarkar.