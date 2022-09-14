Next Jatiya Sangsad elections by January 29, 2024

The Election Commission (EC) has announced its roadmap for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

According to the roadmap, the election schedule will be announced in November 2023 while the elections will be held at the end of December of 2023 or in the first week of January 2024.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan spoke as the chief guest at the EC Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was not present due to sickness.

“The EC has approved its work plan for the next general elections,” Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told reporters.

Ahsan Habib Khan said the main objective of the roadmap is to hold a free, fair, acceptable and participatory election.

The roadmap includes the challenges of holding a fair election, what the EC should do to deal with those, review the activities of the political parties, increasing the use of technology in election.

It may be mentioned t6hat the last parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018.