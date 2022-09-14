SSC examinees asked to start for centres with enough time

The candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been asked to start for their exam centres with enough time on hands due to traffic as many roads went under water due to torrential rains.

“Vehicular movement on roads has slowed down due to water-logging on different roads following rain and digging,” said Md Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic division, in a statement on Wednesday.

This year’s SSC and its equivalent examinations are scheduled to start from tomorrow (September 14) at 11am.