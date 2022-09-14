Sylhet Jubo Dal leader picked up by Rab, sent to jail

A team of Rab-9 picked up Sylhet District Jubo Dal General Secretary Maksud Ahmed early this morning (September 14, 2022). He was later shown arrested in a sabotage case and handed over to Sylhet Kotwali Police Station.

Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star this evening (September 14, 2022).

After producing Maksud before a Sylhet court in this evening, the Jubo Dal leader was sent to jail, he added.

Earlier, Maksud Ahmed’s family and party leaders had alleged that he was picked up from his house in the middle of the night by men in plain clothes claiming to be law enforcers.

The family alleged that Maksud was taken away from his home, Rabia Villa of Mollargaon in South Surma of Sylhet, at around 4:30am today by breaking the lock of the door.

Maksud’s son Sabbir Ahmed said, “They broke the door and windows and picked him up forcefully. They claimed to be law enforcement personnel.”

On September 10, Maksud Ahmad was elected general secretary of the district unit in the bi-annual conference and council at the Registry Field in the city.

Earlier, in a statement condemning the incident, Sylhet District BNP President Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury and General Secretary Advocate Emran Ahmad Chowdhury expressed grave concern over the incident and said he should be immediately produced in court.