Bangladesh sees another Covid death, 438 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 438 new cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,337 and caseload to 2,016,583, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 8.91 from Wednesday’s 8.41 percent as 4, 920 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate declined to 1.45 percent and the recovery rate decreased to 97.18 percent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.