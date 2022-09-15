Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : A sexagenarian man was electrocuted at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was Sadhon Chandra Pal, 65, a resident of Swalop Palpara village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Dharmapasha Police Station officer in-charge Mizanur Rahman said Sadhon came in contact with a live electric wire around 3:00 pm while removing the entangled leaves from the wires at his house with the help of bamboo sticks.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.