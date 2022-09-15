FIFA Int’l Friendly: Bangladesh Football team reaches Cambodia

Bangladesh National Football team reached Cambodian capital Phnom Penh Thursday morning to play FIFA Tier 1 International Friendly match against hosts Cambodian national team on September 22.

Midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan is leading the Bangladesh team comprising 23 booters and 10 officials. Former national booter Iqbal Hossain accompanied the squad as the team manager.

After playing the first match in Cambodia, Bangladesh team will fly for Nepal to play another FIFA International Friendly against Nepal national team in Kathmandu on September 27.

It will be the acid test for Spanish Head Coach of Bangladesh national football team Javier Fernandes Cabrera, under whom Bangladesh national side yet to earn any win.

After reaching the Phnom Penh Thursday at 10:30 am local time, Bangladesh community in Cambodia welcome the football team at the airport.

All players and officials of Bangladesh team are in sound health and staying at Phnom Penh Hotel, said a BFF media release on Thursday.

Weather of Cambodia is now cloudy with rain and Bangladesh team has no practice session on Thursday.

Bangladesh team will make their practices on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Army Sports ground.

Bangladesh team : Goalkeepers- Anisur Rahman Zico, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom and Ashraful Islam Rana.

Defenders: Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tareq Kazi, Rimon Hossain, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Riyadul Hasan, Rahmat Mia and Isa Faisal.

Midfielders: Sohel Rana, Atikur Rahman Fahad, Masuk Mia Zony, Biplu Ahmed, Rakib Hossain, Jamal Bhuiyan and Hemonta Vincent Biswas.

Forwards: Sumon Reza, Motin Mia, Mohammad Ibrahim, Foysal Ahmed Fahim and Sajjad Hossen