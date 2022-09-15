Nora Fatehi channels the yester-year actress vibes in #Manike

Visuals of the recently released song from Thank God opposite Siddharth Malhotra remind you of these legendary actors!

We cannot get over Nora Fatehi! An ethereal beauty in every sense, the first look of #Manike takes one back to the 60s, 70s, and 80s era that was dominated by icons like Zeenat Aman, Sridevi, and Mandakini.

The visuals of Manike highlight Nora in a stunning all-white ensemble that is a trip down memory lane. From Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Sridevi in Chandani and Mandakini in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, the common factor between all these beauties was the ability to light the screen on fire and their limitless talent.

Coming to Manike, the stunning pairing of 2 of the most coveted faces, Nora Fatehi and Siddharth Malhotra has left the audiences excited for the full song which is slated to release on Friday, 16th September.