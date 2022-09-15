SSC exams begin across country

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations, which were postponed due to flood, started across the country on Thursday.

The examinations began at 11 am this year instead of 10 am considering the traffic jams. It will continue till 1pm.

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours and the duration of the MCQ exam is 20 minutes while that of the written exam is 1 hour and 40 minutes.

According to the schedule, the SSC and its equivalent examinations will end on October 18.

Some 20,21,868 students are expected to take the SSC and equivalent exams this year while last year this number was 22,43,254.

About 15,99,711 candidates are expected to sit for the SSC exam under nine general education boards, 2,68,495 for Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,53,662 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year, the minister said.

The SSC and its equivalent examinations under all education boards scheduled to begin on June 19 were postponed due to the flood situation in the country on June 17.

Earlier, it was deferred for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.