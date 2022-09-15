US exploring ways to expand security cooperation with Bangladesh

The US is exploring ways to expand security cooperation with Bangladesh as this is a “vital element of the relationship between the two countries.”

This week acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Programs and Operations in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Donna Welton visited Dhaka to discuss ways to expand this cooperation, the US Embassy in Dhaka said.

Welton’s visit underscores the US’ commitment to their “military-to-military cooperation” which makes both the nations “more secure,” it added.

The acting deputy assistant secretary met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the Bangladesh military to explore how the US is supporting Bangladesh’s leading role in UN peacekeeping operations.

The discussions included their support for Bangladesh’s pledge to develop an unmanned aerial systems capability for UN operations.

During her visit Welton also participated in the annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), the largest land forces conference in the region, hosted by the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific.

Also, the acting deputy assistant secretary visited the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) offices to discuss regional security, gender issues, and human rights.