35 hurt as 2 buses collide in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : At least 35 people have been injured in a head-on collision between two buses at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Gajnaipur area at about 10:00 pm, Thursday.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Sherpur Highway Police Station sub-inspector Shahin Ahmed said a Dhaka-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on with a Sylhet-bound bus of Green Line Paribahan, leaving 35 people injured.

On information, police rescued the injured and took them to different hospitals where two bus drivers in critical conditions, he added.