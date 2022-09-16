9 dead in India wall collapse

At least nine people were killed when the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed on their temporary housing sheds in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in the small hours of Friday following incessant monsoon rains.

The tragedy occurred in the Dilkusha area of Lucknow, the capital of the northern state, situated more than 500km from Delhi, UNB reports.

“The boundary wall collapsed on the temporary huts outside the Army enclave around 2am. Some 11 migrant workers were sleeping inside the huts at the time,” a senior police officer told the local media.

“We have brought out the bodies of nine people, including two minors. Two people have been rescued alive and hospitalised,” the officer said. “Rains triggered the wall collapse.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of 4 lakh Indian rupees for the families of each of the deceased and 2 lakh Indian rupees for each of the injured.

Wall collapses are common in India, particularly during the monsoon season.