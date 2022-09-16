Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina’s hat-trick

Bangladesh women’s football team have once again celebrated goals in the ongoing SAFF Championship. The disciples of Golam Rabbani Chhoton have booked the ticket of Final by beating Bhutan with a big margin of 8-0 goals in the Semi-final of the tournament.

Skipper Sabina Khatun made her hat-trick to help the team to achieve the margin. In the match, Sabina and co scored four goals in the first half and another four in the second half. As a result, the girls reached the SAFF Final for the second time after 2016.

Bangladeshi girls were confident of winning against Bhutan in the first Semi-final in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Friday. But it was to be seen how the margin of victory would be.

The girls dominated in the entire match playing extraordinary football. Bhutan could not make Bangladesh’s defense tensed even once.

Bangladesh scored a goal from the first attack of the match. In the second minute, Sirat Jahan Swapna took a pass from the midfield and beat the goalkeeper to put the ball into the net.

They doubled the score in 27th minutes by skipper Sabina Khatun, getting a pass from Maria Manda. Krishna Rani Sarkar made it 3-0 in the 30th minute. The last goal of the first half came from substitute Rituparna Chakma in the 35th minute which made the difference 4-0.

skipper Sabina scored her second goal in the 53rd minute to lead Bangladesh 5-0. In the 57th minute, Masura Parveen sent the ball into the net with a soft shot to make the difference 6-0 after the ball of Sabina’s free kick had been escaped from the Bhutan goalkeeper’s hand.

Another substitute player Tahura scored in the 88th minute to make the margin 7-0. After that, captain Sabina completed her hat-trick and make it 8-0 for the team.

On the other hand, India and Nepal will meet in the second Semi-final at 6:30 pm as per Bangladesh time. Bangladesh will fight for the title against the winning team on September 19.