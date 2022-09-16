Bangladesh reports two Covid deaths, 363 positive cases

Bangladesh on Friday reported two Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 363 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 10.87 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,340 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 268 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,339 people and infected 20,16,946 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,60,047 after another 260 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.18 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,339 fatalities, 12,909 occurred in Dhaka, 5,894 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,733 in Khulna, 989 in Barishal, 1,343 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 895 in Mymensingh divisions.