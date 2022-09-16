Govt to fix prices of 9 essentials in 7 days: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government will fix the retail prices of nine essential commodities within a week keeping in pace with world market.

Besides, hanging of the price list will be made mandatory at all shops to bring stability in the market, he said.

The Commerce Minister made the remarks while responding to a question of a journalist after attending the 16th annual conference of Garments Sramik Federation at Jatiya Press Club on Friday morning.

Tariff Commission has been asked to determine the reasonable prices of nine products including food items and steel within the next 15 days. It can take seven more days. “Legal actions will be taken if anyone is found involved in charging more than the fixed prices,” he cautioned.

He also warned of taking legal actions against price manipulators to ensure the sale of essentials at fixed rates set by the government.

Tipu Munshi also underscored the need for forming a wage board for garment workers.