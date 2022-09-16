Mahi embracing motherhood

Popular film actress Mahiya Mahii is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and start a new journey.

The actress has shared the news on social media to reaching fans and well-wishers.

Mahi wrote on social media platform Facebook that “For the sake of almighty Allah, I am becoming a mother.”

In the status Mahi said, “ I am passing the best time of my life. My time is passing very quickly without any hassle. I am also getting too much caring. The actress also asked everyone for prayers.”

Earliar in January, there were rumors on Facebook as Mahi is becoming a mother. Later the news was spread. But, Mahi denied the news.