PM Sheikh Hasina urges Commonwealth to enliven memories of Queen Elizabeth doing something befitting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today suggested that the Commonwealth should do something befitting in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II in remembrance of her dedicated services to the forum over the years.

She made this remark while Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence here.

The Prime Minister dubbed the late Queen as a “motherly figure” and recalled her personal memories with the Queen, according to the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

The Commonwealth Secretary General paid tribute to the Queen for her abiding commitment to the Commonwealth.

She also expressed her confidence that the legacy would be carried forward by King Charles III as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

Besides, the Prime Minister congratulated the Secretary General on her re-election during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June this year.

The Secretary General lauded Sheikh Hasina for her contributions to women’s empowerment, child development, mental health issues, combating climate change and countering violent extremism.

She once again appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership in successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She observed those Commonwealth Member States had fared better during the crisis that had women in the lead or had women actively included in the management process.

The Prime Minister responded positively to the Secretary General’s suggestion on highlighting the female leadership within the Commonwealth family on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

She also committed to partnering with the Commonwealth to observe the “Year of Peace” and the “Year of Youth” through commemorative events next year.

The Secretary General made a particular mention of Bangladesh’s work in nature conservation and disaster management, and invited the Prime Minister to demonstrate leaderhip in the Commonwealth’s “Living Lands” initiative.

She also recalled Bangladesh’s lead engagement with the organisation’s “Blue Charter” initiative.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister underscored the importance of Commonwealth’s economic development activities.

She expressed satisfaction at the work being done on promoting business-to-business connectivity, with Bangladesh’s active footprint.

Among others, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Mohammed Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem were present.