BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife were attacked on their way back to Dhaka from Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The party’s Cumilla division organizing secretary Mostaq Miah alleged that activists of Chhatra League and Juba League carried out the attack.

“They attacked BNP vice chairman and his wife in Bipulasar Market in Cumilla’s Monohorganj upazila in the afternoon. Bulu first received treatment in a local hospital and later, he was being brought to Dhaka in critical condition.”

Former general secretary of Monoharganj BNP Sharif Hossain was also injured in the attack.

However, Bipulasar UP Juba League president Iqbal Mahmud said, “I have been in Dhaka for three days. I cannot say who carried out the attack.”

Barkat Ullah Bulu’s son said, “Over 150 activists of Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League carried out the attack chanting Joy Bangla slogan. My father was critically injured in the attack.”

He said four people–Mustafa, Raju, Farooq and driver Ali– were seriously injured at that time.

Natherpetua police outpost in-charge Jawahar Iqbal said on information, they rushed to the spot. “We did not find the attackers when reached there. The matter is being investigated.”