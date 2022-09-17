Comedian Rony, 4 others burnt in explosion at GMP programme

Five people, including comedian Abu Hena Rony, sustained burn injuries after gas balloons exploded at a programme of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP).

The incident took place on Friday afternoon during an event marking the fourth founding anniversary of the GMP.

Injured four others are Mosharraf Hossain, Zillur Rahman, Imran Hossain and Rubel Hossain.

They were first taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. Later, Rony, Mosharraf and Zillur were shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with critical injuries.

Rony is currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

“He is not out of danger and has been kept in close observation,” said the hospital resident doctor M Ayub Hossain.

Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital’s emergency doctor Monira Akhter said, “Rony came to the hospital with 25 per cent burns, Mosharraf with 30 while the other three with 20 per cent burns each.”

Eye witnesses said some gas balloons were kept on the stage during the programme. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who was the chief guest, was supposed to release the balloons but failed to do so despite several attempts.

Later, he along with other guests went to the main stage and the unexploded balloons were taken at the back.

After sometimes, a loud explosion was heard that left five persons injured, including comedian Rony.