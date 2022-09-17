India wants to see successful democracy in Bangladesh: Doraiswami

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said they want the Bangladeshi people to be happy, prosperous and successful in the development of its democracy.

“So, your democracy is for you (Bangladeshi people) to develop,” he told reporters in Savar on Saturday, reports UNB.

Doraiswami visited National Martyrs’ Memorial and paid tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Liberation War of 1971.

He observed one-minute silence and signed the visitors’ book there after placing wreath.

Doraiswami, who has been appointed as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, is scheduled to leave here on Sunday.

Earlier at a farewell reception on Thursday evening, Doraiswami said the Bangladesh-India relationship train is the “finest train” and that train must keep moving to do more great things together.

Doraiswami said the people of Bangladesh and India are connected by souls and hearts; and it is more than blood relations. “We always have faith in that connection.”