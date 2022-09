Moulvibazar Correspondent : A tea worker reportedly committed suicide in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Nairu, 40, a worker of Longla Tea Garden.

Kulaura Police Station OC Md Abdus Salek said family members of the victim saw the body was seen hanging from a branch of tree beside his house on Friday night.