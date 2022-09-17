Uber investigating hack on its computer systems

Uber’s computer network has been hacked.

The ride-hailing company said it was investigating after several internal communications and engineering systems had been compromised.

The New York Times first reported the breach after the hacker sent images of email, cloud storage and code repositories to the newspaper.

Uber staff were told not use the workplace messaging app Slack, the report said, quoting two employees.

Shortly before the Slack system was taken offline, Uber employees received a message that read: “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees.

Uber said it was in touch with authorities about the breach.