BGB destroyed drugs worth Tk 5. 29 cr in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : From last year 2019 to July 2022, anti-narcotics operations of 5 crore 29 lakh rupees have been destroyed by conducting anti-narcotics operations from different borders of Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts.

Habiganj Battalion-55 BGB destroyed drugs on Saturday (September 17) afternoon. At this time, the State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism. Mahbub Ali was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

At that time, Minister Mahbub Ali said that the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs. Drug control is possible from social awareness and sense of responsibility.

BGB Srimangal Sector Commander Colonel Tuhin Mohammad Masud was present as a special guest on the occasion. BGB 55 battalion captain Lt. gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Colonel SNM Samyunnabi Chowdhury.

At that time, the members of the judicial department of the district, administration officials, public representatives and media workers were present.