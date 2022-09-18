Myanmar envoy summoned for 4th time over border tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe for the fourth time and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Aung Kyaw Moe along with two others came to the foreign ministry at 11:20 am on Sunday after the Director General of the Southeast Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nazmul Huda had summoned the ambassador.

A diplomatic letter was also handed to Maynmar’s envoy lodging a strong protest against the recent mortar shellings and firing.

Earlier, Dhaka reiterated its “deep concern” over the recent incidents of Myanmar’s mortar shelling, indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas, and air space violations.

On Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government is trying to resolve the issues with Myanmar peacefully and diplomatically but a complaint will be lodged to the United Nations regarding mortar shelling at the border if necessary.

He said the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has warned them (Myanmar) several times but they didn’t keep their promise. “We have lodged a strong protest over casualties from Friday’s mortar shelling by Myanmar at Tombru border,” he added.

“Myanmar’s internal conflicts should remain within its border but their forces are crossing the border time and again and injuring Bangladeshi nationals,” said Asaduzzaman.

On Friday night, a 17-year-old-Rohingya boy named Mohammad Iqbal was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban.

The deceased and injured were all residents of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man’s Land.

Four mortar shells landed in succession at the Rohingya camp around 8pm.

Earlier, an indigenous youth named Anganthowai Tanchangya was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday noon. Locals said it is the Myanmar army that has mined the area.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far.