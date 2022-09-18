Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup

Despite the final announcements of all teams, International Cricket Council (ICC) is now giving an opportunity to change players in the T20 World Cup squads.

Each team can change most of their players in the squad as their wishes. The tournament committee allocated the slots to six teams in the first round and eight teams in the Super Twelve stage.

ICC media manager Rajshekhar Rao said the first round teams will be able to change their players from October 9 to 15 and the directly playing teams in the Super Twelve stage from October 15 to 21.

So, Bangladesh can also rearrange the World Cup squad after observing the performance in the tri-nation series and warm-up matches ahead of the ICC tournament. There will be an opportunity to pick cricketers from the 25-member initial squad.

In that case, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi and Shoriful Islam can be hopeful to be included in the team until the time. However, players cannot be changed after the stipulated time without any injury matter.