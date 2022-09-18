Upward trend in Covid: Mask wearing recommended

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on COVID-19 has placed five recommendations to contain COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

The committee issued the recommendations following its 59th meeting held on Saturday.

The committee recommended the government to take initiatives to reduce the cost of COVID-19 tests at the private level, according to a press release, reports UNB.

It also urged people to follow hygiene rules, including ensuring wearing of masks and hand washing or use of sanitizers in all places, including social gatherings and meetings.

It has suggested all to avoid holding meetings in confined spaces and to conduct office meetings virtually as much as possible.

Besides, those who are not vaccinated with three doses against COVID-19 were urged to take the jab as soon as possible.

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 141 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With no new deaths reported, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,339 while with the new infection, caseload rose to 2,017,087, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 9.66 per cent from Friday’s 10.87 per cent as 1,460 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate increased to 97.18 per cent.