Bangladesh make history, clinch maiden SAAF title

Bangladesh made a history in women’s football by defeating Nepal by 3-1 goals in SAAF Women’s Champaionship at Kathmandu in Nepal on Monday.

The opening goal came in the 14th minute, as substitute Shamsunnahar smartly flicked home a finish to meet a cross from the right.

Nepal were mostly restricted to long shots from outside the box, but a clever free kick had to be saved by goalkeeper Rupna Chakma on the stretch, and the ensuing corner saw the teams almost level, with a goalmouth melee ending with Nepal hitting the post.

The hosts were made to pay in the 42nd minute, as captain Sabina showed great vision to release Krishna Rani Sorkar, who unleashed an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net that gave the Nepal keeper no chance.

Shamsunnahar replaced regular striker Shopna minutes before scoring, who had to go off with an injury.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Rupna Chakma (gk), Sabina Khatun (c), Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar (sub), M Akhi Khatun, Masura Parvin Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Maria Manda, Krishna Rani Sarkar, and Jahan Shopna

Nepal: Anjila Tumbapo Subba (GK, C), Punam Jargha Magar, Amrita Jaishi, Hira Kumari Bhujel, Rashmi Kumari Ghising, Anita Basnet, Gita Rana, Preeti Rai, Anita KC, Saru Limbu, and Dipa Shahi