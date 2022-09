PM Hasina meets Indian President Murmu ahead of Queen’s funeral in UK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Indian President Droupadi Murmu before the commencement of Queen Elizabeth II state funeral in London of the United Kingdom on September 19, 2022, according to media report.

“President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London,” the President’s official Twitter account Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The first meeting between Hasina and Murmu was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi during Bangladesh Prime Minister’s state visit to India on September 6.