Bangladesh: Covid-19 infection rising alarmingly, 5 die in a day

Five persons died from Covid-19 with 614 more cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,345, while the total caseload to 2,018,829.

It was stated in a press release signed by Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Admn) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday (Sept 20) afternoon.

The daily case test positivity rate rose to alarming 12.73 per cent from Monday’s 11.60 per cent as 4,825 samples were tested.

Of the deceased, three were men and two women. Two of them were from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the deceased, there have been a total of 18,731 males (63.83%), and 10,614 females (36.17%)

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate declined to 97.15 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.