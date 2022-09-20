Manik led Evaly’s management board reigns

The five-member board led by former justice HM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik has resigned from the much-talked about e-commerce firm, evaly.

The resignation letter will be placed in court officially on Wednesday (Sept 21.

Confirming the matter, the High Court appointed evaly’s managing director and former additional secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon said, “We’ve resigned. We’ll place the resignation letter in court on Wednesday. Then we’ll explain the details.”

Other members of Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik led board are LGRD Division’s former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, additional secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.

Earlier, the High Court ordered the inclusion of Shamima Nasreen, her mother and brother-in-law on the new board of directors of evaly. The new board of directors was asked to induct them at the board meeting of evaly’s management board to be held on September 22.

On October 18 last year, the High Court formed a five-member board headed by former Appellate Judge HM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to put an end to Evaly and its scams on consumers.

Earlier, on September 15 of that year, a customer named Arif Baker filed a case against Evaly at the Gulshan police station, accusing its owners Russell and his wife Shamima of scamming consumers and embezzling money.

A day after, on September 16, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Evaly CEO Rassel and his wife Nasrin during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers’ money.

This came following the Commerce Ministry’s decision to request the Home Ministry to take legal actions against Evaly over violations of laws and deceiving customers on September 14.

The company accepted money in advance payments, tempting customers with huge discounts on its website and promises of delivery within 7-45 days. But the delivery deadline passed without ever receiving products or a refund.

At the time of the arrest of its top brass, Evaly’s own estimates put its assets at Tk 121 crore then, yet owed consumers and merchants more than Tk1,000 crore.