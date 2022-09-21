Covid positivity rate rises to 14.73% in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 641 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With no new deaths reported country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,345 while with the new caseload rose to 2,019,470, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 14.73 per cent from Tuesday’s 12.73 per cent as 4,351 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate dropped to 97.13 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.