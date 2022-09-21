Injured footballer Rituporna given three stitches

Bangladesh Women’s Football Team’s striker Rituporna Chakma has been taken to hospital after she received injuries on her head while going to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) office at Arambagh from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on board of an open-top double-deck bus.

The SAFF Women’s Football Championship winning footballer Rituporna Chakma received injuries on her head being hit by a billboard on the flyover at Airport Road, adjacent to Radission Blue Hotel while she along with her other teammates were going to the BFF office at Arambagh in Motijheel with SAFF Championship trophy.

The Bangladesh National Women’s Football Team manager Amirul Islam Babu said Rituporna was immediately taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka without taking any risk following the undesirable incident.

Ritiporna was given three stitches on her head. After the treatment, she was sent to the BFF Bhaban at Arambagh by another ambulance. Doctors said she is now well.

On completion of all the formalities at the airport, the SAFF Champions set for the BFF office on board an open-top bus from the airport at 3:30pm. There were hundreds of people on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the footballers.