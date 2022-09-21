PM Sheikh Hasina directs to build house for goalkeeper Rupna Chakma

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goal-keeper of the Bangladesh National Women’s Football Team, in her home town in Rangamati.

Rupna, who clinched the title of best goalkeeper in the SAFF Women’s Football Championship, hails from Naniarchar upazila in Rangamati district. A photo of her dilapidated house has gone viral on social media and drew the attention of the prime minister who is now attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Following their success Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman visited Rupna and Ritu Porna’s houses with sweets, fruits and flowers.

On Monday, Bangladesh won the maiden SAFF Women’s Football Championship by beating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final at Dasarath Rangashala Stadium in Kathmandu. Rupan Chakma was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the SAFF Women’s Football Championship.

According to the Prime Minister’s press secretary Ehasanul Karim, Sheikh Hasina gave instructions from the United States to build a house for Rupna’s family.

DC Mizanur Rahman told journalists that he has relayed the instructions to the UNO.