Tigresses reach BFF Bhaban with victory parade

The victory parade of the SAFF Champions Bangladesh women’s national football team reached Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban on Wednesday (Sept 21) from Dhaka airport on an open-top bus.

BFF President Kazi Salauddin greeted the champions with bouquets of flowers on the second floor of the BFF Bhaban after they reached there at about 7:45pm.

Earlier, the Tigresses arrived at Dhaka airport at 1:45pm from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. The parade of the them started a couple of hours later on an open-top BRTC double-deck bus.

From the airport, the bus carrying the SAFF Championship trophy winning footballers crossed Kakali, Banani and Jahangir Gate, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Then the victory parade crossed Kakrail through Flyover via Tejgaon. The Bangladesh team then travelled from Kakrail to Maghbazar-Fakirapool-Arambagh to reach the BFF Bhaban.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women’s footballer Rituporna Chakma, who received treatment after receiving head injuries during the victory parade, was taken to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban at Arambagh.

Rituporna was given three stitches after she was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.

She was taken to the BFF Building at about 7:00pm. Two people took her inside the BFF Bhaban. Later, Rituporna was taken to the 3rd floor of the BFF Bhilding for rest. She joined other footballers after their arrival.