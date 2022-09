Additional Inspector General of Police M Khurshid Hossain was made new Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Thursday in this regard.

It was stated in the notification that this appointment will be effective from September 30.

Mentionable, the incumbent RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed new Inspector General of Police (IGP).