3 workers missing as trawler capsizes in Surma

Sunamganj Correspondent : Three workers went missing after a trawler capsized in the Surma River at Jamalganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday night.

The missing people are Anamul Haque, Tula Miah and Helal Miah.

Eyewitnesses said a sand-laden trawler capsized in the river near Mananghat Bazar along with six workers after being hit by a bulkhead.

Three of them managed to get the river bank where another three drowned.

On information, fire service personnel conducted a rescue operation till 2:00 am, Friday, but did not able to pull them out.

Jamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Mir Mohammad Abdul Naser said police detained four bulkhead workers in this regard.

Fire service men are currently on the spot to rescue the missing people, he added.