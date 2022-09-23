3 workers missing as trawler capsizes in Surma

Sunamganj Correspondent : Three workers went missing after a trawler capsized in the Surma River at Jamalganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday night.
The missing people are Anamul Haque, Tula Miah and Helal Miah.
Eyewitnesses said a sand-laden trawler capsized in the river near Mananghat Bazar along with six workers after being hit by a bulkhead.
Three of them managed to get the river bank where another three drowned.
On information, fire service personnel conducted a rescue operation till 2:00 am, Friday, but did not able to pull them out.
Jamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Mir Mohammad Abdul Naser said police detained four bulkhead workers in this regard.
Fire service men are currently on the spot to rescue the missing people, he added.