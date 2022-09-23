Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

A few hours ago, the couple shared an identical post on Instagram and announced their engagement. They shared a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. It includes swimming, cycling and running. Nupur proposed to Ira during the cycling race, which was part of the Ironman. In the video, Nupur can be seen wearing a cycling outfit and going down on his knee with a ring and asking Ira, “Will you marry me”, to which Ira replies “yes”.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara wrote, “Omg congratulations!!” Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl too commented on the post. He wrote, “Congratulations you two” with heart emojis.

Many of the couple’s followers too commented on the post, congratulating the duo on their new beginning.