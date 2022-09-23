Bangladesh reports one Covid death, positivity rate rises to 15.38%

Bangladesh reported another death from Covid-19 with 620 more cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,347 while the total caseload to 2,020,768, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rises to 15.38 per cent from Thursday’s 14.13 per cent as 4,031 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Sylhet division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate declined to 97.10 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.