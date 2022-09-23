Dhaka, Phnom Penh to sign FTA for boosting trade cooperation

Bangladesh and Cambodia are expected to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the Prime Ministers of both the countries have agreed to do it for further expanding the area of trade cooperation.

During a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen here on Thursday night, they agreed to do it, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while briefing reporters about the activities of the premier on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting was held at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence in New York.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her interest for FTA with Cambodia while her counterpart Hun Sen agreed to this proposal.

In the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Cambodia were also discussed.

The Cambodian premier expressed his interest in signing an agreement on the export of rice from Cambodia to Bangladesh.

He also invited Bangladesh to invest in agricultural and physical infrastructures development in Cambodia.

Hun Sen assured the Bangladesh Prime Minister that Cambodia, as the chair of ASEAN, will continue all efforts to resolve the Rohingya issue.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said International Organisation for Migration (IOM) can assist the migrant sending countries by making effective recommendations to address the challenges, which they are being faced due to Covid pandemic and Ukraine war.

The Premier passed this remark during a bilateral meeting with IOM Director General António Vitorino at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence in New York.

She also thanked IOM for its cooperation in repatriating Bangladeshi victims of trafficking to various countries including Libya and the European Union.

The IOM Director General appreciated the steps taken by Bangladesh for the welfare of migrants and expressed hope that the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and IOM will expand in the future.

Later, the Premier held another bilateral meeting with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. In the meeting, bilateral cooperation issues between Bangladesh and Kosovo were discussed.

On the other hand, leaders of Bangladesh Hindu- Buddhist-Christian Unity Council also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was also present.