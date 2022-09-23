Hasina breaks down while talking about everyday ordeals of Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina broke down and was overwhelmed with emotion in New York Thursday while talking about the everyday ordeals of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals – Rohingyas.

She was speaking at a high-level meeting on the Rohingya crisis at a hotel.

“She (PM) could not control her tears while talking about the hardship these displaced people (Rohingyas) have to go through every day,” the Awami League tweeted.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.