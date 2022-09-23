Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira

Sabina Khatun, captain of SAFF champions footballers, has received warm reception when she returned to her hometown Satkhira.

Satkhira District Sport Association welcomed her with a floral wreath around 10:30am on Friday at the district Circuit House.

Sabina later went to Satkhira town on a mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers where thousands of people crowed the streets. After that, she went to her house at Sabujbag area in the town.

While talking to reporters at her home, Sabina said, “I have achieved my goal after struggling for 12 years in the field. At last I have been able to win hearts of the countrymen. I don’t want to stop.”

Skipper Sabina said she urged the district authorities to build a stadium in Satkhira equipped with all modern facilities for women players.