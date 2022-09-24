Army announces Tk 1cr reward for SAFF champions

Bangladesh Army has announced Tk 10 million in cash reward for members of the national women’s football team that recently won the SAFF Championship.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Friday the champions will be given the money at a reception on Sept 27.

Bangladesh Women thrashed five-time finalists Nepal Women 3-1 to win their maiden title at Kathmandu’s Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Sept 19, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage, reports bdnews24.com.

The unbeaten champions arrived at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome. A big crowd of football lovers gave them a raucous reception amid arrangements made by the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has gifted Tk 5 million to the team.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered officials to build homes for the players whose families are stricken by poverty. She also plans to provide them with funds after her return from the UN General Assembly in New York.

Hasina directed authorities to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goalkeeper of the Bangladesh team.

She left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on Sept 15 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state. She then arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister will participate in a number of high-profile meetings during her stay in New York until Sept 25.