BFF compensates women footballers for stolen money

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has compensated for the money the SAFF champion women footballers lost at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday following their return to the country.

BFF Women’s Wing Chairman and FIFA Council Member Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, while speaking to the media on Saturday, handed over the money to the footballers on behalf of federation president Kazi Salahuddin. They received more money from the BFF than what they lost at the airport.

Shamsunnahar Sr, who lost 400 dollars, received BDT 1 lakh while Krishna got BDT 1.5 lakh having lost 500 dollars and BDT 50 thousand. Out of the 900 dollars lost from Krishna’s bag, 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida which she kept for buying an iPhone. Therefore, the BFF has bought her an iPhone.

After the press conference held at the BFF house that night, Shamsunnahar Sr, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sanjida Akhter found their bags unlocked and money stolen.

Mahfuza Akhter Kiran had earlier announced that she would compensate the three girls if the stolen money was not recovered.

The ‘luggage party’ of the airport has allegedly stolen the missing money. However, the airport authorities denied it.