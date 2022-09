Lightning strike kills two farmers in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Two farmers were killed in a lightning strike at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were Abdul Karim, 65, and Nur Uddin, residents of Majlishpur village of the upazila.

According to local sources, a lightning struck Abdul Karim and Nur Uddin when they were working at a field in Pithabari area near Majlishpur village this morning.

Later, locals recovered their bodies from the field.