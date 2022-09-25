House gutted in Moulvibazar, cost about Tk 5 lakh

A house has been fully gutted in a fire that broke out at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit in Langla Khas area at about 6:00 am, Sunday.

Rezia Khatun, owner of the house, said the fire suddenly broke out and engulfed the entire house. As a result, cash money along with other valuables has completely burnt which costs an estimated Tk 5 lakh.

On information, a team of fire service rushed to the spot and douse the blaze, said Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer (Acting) Shofiul Alam.