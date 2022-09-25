Mahalaya today

The Hindu community in the country is celebrating Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, on Sunday.

With the beginning of “Devipaksha”, Mahalaya is observed six days before Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community.

Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children.

On the occasion of the day, special programmes of Mahalaya were arranged at different temples across the country including in the capital today at dawn.

Hindus are remembering and paying homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their name.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee held a special programme marking the Mahalaya at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 6:00 am.