Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead

Twenty-four people, including women and children, drowned and 30 went missing as boat capsized in Karatoya River in Boda upazila of Panchagarh district on Sunday.

The accident took place in the afternoon in Auliar Ghat area under Marea Union Parishad in the upazila.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. A five-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident.

According to witnesses, a boat carrying passengers sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar temple on the occasion of Mayalaya from Aulia Ghat in the afternoon.

Though many passengers were able to swim ashore but women and children drowned in the river.

Witness Nazrul Islam said that he saw the bodies of 24 people, including children and women, on the bank of the river.

Being informed, deputy commissioner Md Zahurul Islam and superintendent of police SM Sirajul Huda rushed to the spot.

Zahurul Islam said 24 people drowned as a boat carrying overloaded passengers capsized in the river.

The district administration has allocated Tk 20,000 for each of the victims.