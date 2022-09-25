PM Hasina in Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived Washington DC on Saturday evening from New York wrapping up her official visit to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at the UN Headquarters and high voltage side events.

The premier and her entourage members arrived in Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on September 19 after an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from September 15 to 19.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the UNGA.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on September 23 following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From September 20 to 23, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with the head of the governments, states and organisations.

The premier is scheduled to return home on October 4.