Quick skincare routine for students

Summer is coming to an end and the Autumn/winter season is here. It is also a great time to re-evaluate your skincare. It does not always take a lot of time and money for you keep your skin at its best state.

Here’s a super simple student skincare routine. A good skincare routine doesn’t need to take more than 10 minutes, Times of India reported.

Start strong by spending a good two minutes cleansing your face and neck to remove any toxins, dead skin cells and excess oils.

Toner removes any last traces of dirt. In all honesty, 60 seconds is being generous.

Serums are thinner and lighter than moisturizers as they are packed with active ingredients. Dispense just two or three drops of serum to the pads of your fingers, then gently pat and press it evenly over your face and neck.

Next, spend just a mere minute dabbing a moisturizing treatment around your eyes. Using an under eye cream not only helps moisturize and soften the skin under the eyes but also works on concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles.

After a few minutes resting time, apply moisturizer to feed your skin. Moisturizing everyday can reduce the chance of developing extreme dryness or oiliness. Both extremes are harmful for skin.

Great skincare means you shouldn’t need much makeup. SPF is vital, of course, so apply this first, then finish with lip balm, gloss, mascara or whatever you need to face the day.