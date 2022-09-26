Death toll from Panchagarh boat capsize stands at 50

The death toll from trawler capsize in the Karatoya River rose to 50 as 25 more bodies were recovered from the river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh on Monday.

Additional District Magistrate Dipankar Kumar Roy, also head of the probe committee, said bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after identification

Meanwhile, Fire Service and Civil Defence director (Operation) Lt. Col. Zillur Rahman said diving team has completed the rescue operation on the second day and they will resume operation on Tuesday morning.

Twenty-five bodies have been recovered till Monday evening, he added.

On Sunday, a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in Panchagarh.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.

The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.